Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

