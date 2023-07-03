Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.25 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

