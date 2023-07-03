Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Short Interest Update

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

WSBF stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

