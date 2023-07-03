Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.