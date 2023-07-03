WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY23 guidance at $4.80-5.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $188.65 on Monday. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $209.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

