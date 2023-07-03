Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) in the last few weeks:
- 6/30/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.
- 6/29/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $13.00 to $23.00.
- 6/28/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00.
- 6/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $11.50.
- 6/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $17.00.
- 6/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00.
- 6/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00.
- 6/23/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00.
- 6/21/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $18.00.
- 6/12/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.
- 6/12/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.
- 5/30/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $11.00.
- 5/25/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
