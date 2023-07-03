Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) in the last few weeks:

6/30/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

6/29/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $13.00 to $23.00.

6/28/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00.

6/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $11.50.

6/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $17.00.

6/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00.

6/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00.

6/23/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00.

6/21/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $18.00.

6/12/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

6/12/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

5/30/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $11.00.

5/25/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

5/18/2023 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Get Carnival Co & plc alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co & plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co & plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.