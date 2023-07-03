Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the May 31st total of 434,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,586.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLCGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welcia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Welcia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Welcia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLCGF opened at $21.20 on Monday. Welcia has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

