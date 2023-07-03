Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

