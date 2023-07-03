WFA of San Diego LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 61,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92. The company has a market cap of $430.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.
Insider Activity
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.