WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,314. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,673 shares of company stock worth $402,161. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 206,872 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.74%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Free Report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.