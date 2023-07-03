WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,314. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,673 shares of company stock worth $402,161. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance
WHF stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $298.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.74%.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
Featured Articles
