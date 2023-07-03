Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 1.1 %

WHLM stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

