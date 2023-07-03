Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 1.1 %
WHLM stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
