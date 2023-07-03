Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
