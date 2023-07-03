Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

