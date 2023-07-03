Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

WVVI opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

