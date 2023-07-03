William Blair Comments on Lindsay Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindsay in a report issued on Thursday, June 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $119.34 on Monday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

