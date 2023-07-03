Willis Investment Counsel Buys 242 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $145.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average of $136.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

