Willis Investment Counsel Has $25.96 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

