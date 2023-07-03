Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Down 0.1 %
WYNMY opened at $9.05 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.