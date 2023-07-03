Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 0.1 %

WYNMY opened at $9.05 on Monday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Featured Articles

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

