Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 4.4 %

XELB opened at $1.75 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

