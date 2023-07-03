Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 4.4 %
XELB opened at $1.75 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.38.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
