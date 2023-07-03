Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in June

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 3,751,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

Shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xiabuxiabu Catering Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

