Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,428,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 5,934,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.2 days.
Xinyi Glass Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of XYIGF opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.41.
About Xinyi Glass
