Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,428,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 5,934,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.2 days.

Xinyi Glass Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of XYIGF opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

