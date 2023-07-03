Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Xperi Price Performance

XPER stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. FMR LLC increased its position in Xperi by 150.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Xperi by 24.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

