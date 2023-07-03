Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of XPER opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 150.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 24.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

