Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,089 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.