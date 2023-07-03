Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EQT by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

