Xponance Inc. Buys 640 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

