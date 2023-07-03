Xponance Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

