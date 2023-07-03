Xponance Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Up 0.8 %

ARES stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $97.34.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $6,133,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,606.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $6,133,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,606.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 851,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,805 and have sold 12,536,161 shares valued at $353,635,147. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.