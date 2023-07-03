Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $74,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $69,716,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $57.38 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.