Xponance Inc. Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in V.F. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

