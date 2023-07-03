Xponance Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after acquiring an additional 508,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,232,000 after purchasing an additional 286,248 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,603,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

About Hasbro



Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

