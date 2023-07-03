Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 7,566 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $340.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

