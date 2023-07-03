Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of YOTAU stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. Yotta Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.78.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.