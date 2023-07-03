Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Free Report ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

