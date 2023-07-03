Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.18.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yunhong CTI
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.