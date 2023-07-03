Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.63. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $35.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $35.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $39.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $788.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $697.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.65. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $441.63 and a 1-year high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

