Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THO opened at $103.50 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

