Zacks Research Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

BKU opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

