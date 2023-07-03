Zacks Research Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.10.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.2 %

MKTX opened at $261.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

