Zacks Research Comments on PACCAR Inc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

PACCAR Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $85.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 48.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 49.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

