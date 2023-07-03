Zacks Research Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EQT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

