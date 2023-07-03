Zacks Research Weighs in on United States Steel Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

United States Steel stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.13. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in United States Steel by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

