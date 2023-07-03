Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $29.87 on Monday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.

Zijin Mining Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

