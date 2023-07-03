Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,700 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Zillow Group stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

