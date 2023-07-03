Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,630,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 13,210,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after buying an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $59,714,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.5 %

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of ZION opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

