Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Down 44.5% in June

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,436,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 2,586,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,052.4 days.
ZIP Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $0.23 on Monday. ZIP has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
About ZIP
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ZIP
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.