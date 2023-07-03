Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Down 44.5% in June

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,436,700 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 2,586,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,052.4 days.

ZIP Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $0.23 on Monday. ZIP has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

