ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,071,100. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

