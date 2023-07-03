Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 202,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zura Bio Price Performance
Shares of ZURA stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $37.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZURA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Zura Bio Company Profile
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
