Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 202,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZURA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Zura Bio Company Profile

In related news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 117,647 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

