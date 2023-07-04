103,221 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Smartsheet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Smartsheet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

