1,171 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Stock Performance
Seagen stock opened at $194.43 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,973,597. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
