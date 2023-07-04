3,543 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,543 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

