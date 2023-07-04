5,455 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.23. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

